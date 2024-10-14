Historic Metropole Hotel Complex Offered Temporary Relief to Nainital's Traffic Woes
The Centre has allowed the temporary use of open space at the Metropole Hotel Complex in Nainital for parking, aiming to ease traffic in the tourist town. This temporary measure comes following a Supreme Court order and long-standing legal proceedings. The income generated will benefit the Custodian of Enemy Property.
- Country:
- India
The Centre has granted temporary permission for the use of an open area within the historically significant Metropole Hotel Complex in Nainital for parking purposes to alleviate traffic congestion in the busy tourist area.
This decision, made in the interest of the public, addresses the acute parking shortage that contributes to frequent traffic jams, particularly during the summer when tourist numbers surge. The permission follows the resolution of extensive legal disputes, culminating in a Supreme Court mandate last year.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a No Objection Certificate to the Uttarakhand government, allowing surface parking in this site. Initiated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's request, the project ensures 90% of rental income from parking will support the Custodian of Enemy Property, funneling into India's Consolidated Fund, with oversight by MHA and CEPI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
YSRCP Leader Applauds Supreme Court on Tirupati Laddu Controversy
Controversy Over Tirupati Laddus: Supreme Court Questions Andhra Pradesh CM, Deputy CM Responds
Pakistan Supreme Court Revisits Defection Clause in Landmark Decision
Pakistan Supreme Court Allows Deviated Votes, a Win for Government
Delhi Police Revokes Restrictions Ahead of Festive Season Amid Supreme Court Petition