Left Menu

Historic Metropole Hotel Complex Offered Temporary Relief to Nainital's Traffic Woes

The Centre has allowed the temporary use of open space at the Metropole Hotel Complex in Nainital for parking, aiming to ease traffic in the tourist town. This temporary measure comes following a Supreme Court order and long-standing legal proceedings. The income generated will benefit the Custodian of Enemy Property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:41 IST
Historic Metropole Hotel Complex Offered Temporary Relief to Nainital's Traffic Woes
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has granted temporary permission for the use of an open area within the historically significant Metropole Hotel Complex in Nainital for parking purposes to alleviate traffic congestion in the busy tourist area.

This decision, made in the interest of the public, addresses the acute parking shortage that contributes to frequent traffic jams, particularly during the summer when tourist numbers surge. The permission follows the resolution of extensive legal disputes, culminating in a Supreme Court mandate last year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a No Objection Certificate to the Uttarakhand government, allowing surface parking in this site. Initiated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's request, the project ensures 90% of rental income from parking will support the Custodian of Enemy Property, funneling into India's Consolidated Fund, with oversight by MHA and CEPI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024