Historic Metropole Hotel Complex Offered Temporary Relief to Nainital's Traffic Woes

The Centre has granted temporary permission for the use of an open area within the historically significant Metropole Hotel Complex in Nainital for parking purposes to alleviate traffic congestion in the busy tourist area.

This decision, made in the interest of the public, addresses the acute parking shortage that contributes to frequent traffic jams, particularly during the summer when tourist numbers surge. The permission follows the resolution of extensive legal disputes, culminating in a Supreme Court mandate last year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a No Objection Certificate to the Uttarakhand government, allowing surface parking in this site. Initiated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's request, the project ensures 90% of rental income from parking will support the Custodian of Enemy Property, funneling into India's Consolidated Fund, with oversight by MHA and CEPI.

