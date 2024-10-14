Inauguration of Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government is embarking on an ambitious mission to enhance innovation and entrepreneurship by inaugurating the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati. The initiative seeks to honor the profound legacy of Ratan Tata, the late former chairman of the Tata Group.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to link the hub with five zonal centers, mentored by distinguished business groups. The goal is to upgrade technology and skills in emerging sectors, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a frontrunner in entrepreneurial endeavors.

The innovation hub will serve as a beacon for startups and the entrepreneurial ecosystem, ensuring Ratan Tata's impactful legacy continues to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)