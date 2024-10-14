Kerala HC Demands Probe Into Rampant Substance Abuse on Film Sets
The Kerala High Court has ordered an investigation into the rampant use of alcohol and drugs on film sets as reported by the Hema Committee. The SIT is tasked with ensuring that the names of victims are protected, and the harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry is thoroughly investigated.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court has mandated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the pervasive use of alcohol and drugs on film sets, as highlighted in the Hema Committee report. This directive aims to address violations of law occurring in shooting locations and associated workplaces.
After a thorough review of the Justice Hema Committee report, including its redacted sections, the court recognized that witness statements point to cognizable offenses. The HC instructed the SIT to preserve the anonymity of victims, ensuring their identities remain confidential in all legal documents and proceedings.
In August, the report detailing harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry was released. It exposes control by a 'power group' of industry leaders, propelling the state government to establish an SIT for a comprehensive investigation into the systemic issues faced by women in the industry since its submission in 2019.
(With inputs from agencies.)
