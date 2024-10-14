Left Menu

Kerala HC Demands Probe Into Rampant Substance Abuse on Film Sets

The Kerala High Court has ordered an investigation into the rampant use of alcohol and drugs on film sets as reported by the Hema Committee. The SIT is tasked with ensuring that the names of victims are protected, and the harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry is thoroughly investigated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:37 IST
Kerala HC Demands Probe Into Rampant Substance Abuse on Film Sets
Kerala High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has mandated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the pervasive use of alcohol and drugs on film sets, as highlighted in the Hema Committee report. This directive aims to address violations of law occurring in shooting locations and associated workplaces.

After a thorough review of the Justice Hema Committee report, including its redacted sections, the court recognized that witness statements point to cognizable offenses. The HC instructed the SIT to preserve the anonymity of victims, ensuring their identities remain confidential in all legal documents and proceedings.

In August, the report detailing harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry was released. It exposes control by a 'power group' of industry leaders, propelling the state government to establish an SIT for a comprehensive investigation into the systemic issues faced by women in the industry since its submission in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024