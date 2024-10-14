Kerala HC Demands Probe Into Rampant Substance Abuse on Film Sets

The Kerala High Court has mandated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the pervasive use of alcohol and drugs on film sets, as highlighted in the Hema Committee report. This directive aims to address violations of law occurring in shooting locations and associated workplaces.

After a thorough review of the Justice Hema Committee report, including its redacted sections, the court recognized that witness statements point to cognizable offenses. The HC instructed the SIT to preserve the anonymity of victims, ensuring their identities remain confidential in all legal documents and proceedings.

In August, the report detailing harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry was released. It exposes control by a 'power group' of industry leaders, propelling the state government to establish an SIT for a comprehensive investigation into the systemic issues faced by women in the industry since its submission in 2019.

