Defending Our Cultural Heritage: A Call to Action

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a unified ideological and mental resistance against threats to India's cultural heritage. Speaking at the Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, Dhankhar stressed the importance of overcoming divisive mindsets to protect the country's shared historical legacy.

He emphasized that citizens with a nationalistic outlook should embrace diversity and celebrate India's glorious past, regardless of faith. This, he argued, is essential to counter the portrayal of cultural heritage as a vulnerability.

Warning of potential plans to undermine the nation, Dhankhar urged a robust counter-attack to safeguard the integrity and unity of India's cultural identity.

