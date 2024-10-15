Left Menu

Defending Our Cultural Heritage: A Call to Action

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for a collective ideological and mental response to defend India's cultural heritage from divisive forces. He urged citizens to transcend parochial divisions and embrace the nation's rich history, asserting that these attacks aim to weaken the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a unified ideological and mental resistance against threats to India's cultural heritage. Speaking at the Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, Dhankhar stressed the importance of overcoming divisive mindsets to protect the country's shared historical legacy.

He emphasized that citizens with a nationalistic outlook should embrace diversity and celebrate India's glorious past, regardless of faith. This, he argued, is essential to counter the portrayal of cultural heritage as a vulnerability.

Warning of potential plans to undermine the nation, Dhankhar urged a robust counter-attack to safeguard the integrity and unity of India's cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

