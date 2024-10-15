A Lost Generation: Lebanon's Children Caught in Conflict

In a dire escalation, more than 400,000 children in Lebanon have been uprooted in the past three weeks, reported a senior U.N. official. The crisis threatens to create a 'lost generation' amidst ongoing conflict and compounding national crises.

Following continued hostilities with Hezbollah, Israel has intensified its military operations, significantly affecting civilians. Throughout Lebanon, 1.2 million people have been displaced, with Beirut becoming a primary refuge.

Ted Chaiban of UNICEF highlighted the plight of children deprived of education as schools have turned into makeshift shelters. The escalating violence has severely impacted the public school system and essential services, such as healthcare and water infrastructure, exacerbating the plight of vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)