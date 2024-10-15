Left Menu

A Lost Generation: Lebanon's Children Caught in Conflict

In Lebanon, over 400,000 children have been displaced amidst escalating conflict. Israel's intensified campaign against Hezbollah has devastated public services, rendering schools into shelters and crippling health infrastructure. UNICEF warns of a 'lost generation' as the crisis disrupts education and displaces 1.2 million, straining humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Lebanon

In a dire escalation, more than 400,000 children in Lebanon have been uprooted in the past three weeks, reported a senior U.N. official. The crisis threatens to create a 'lost generation' amidst ongoing conflict and compounding national crises.

Following continued hostilities with Hezbollah, Israel has intensified its military operations, significantly affecting civilians. Throughout Lebanon, 1.2 million people have been displaced, with Beirut becoming a primary refuge.

Ted Chaiban of UNICEF highlighted the plight of children deprived of education as schools have turned into makeshift shelters. The escalating violence has severely impacted the public school system and essential services, such as healthcare and water infrastructure, exacerbating the plight of vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

