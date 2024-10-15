Gandhisagar Forest Retreat and Festival: A Fusion of Nature and Culture

The third iteration of the Gandhisagar Forest Retreat and Festival has commenced in the picturesque locale of Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Promising an engaging mix of nature, adventure, and culture, the festival aims to highlight the region's unique offerings.

The district's Collector, Aditi Garg, inaugurated the event, underscoring the importance of cultural integration.

In a press statement, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Tourism, emphasized the festival's role in drawing tourists to experience Madhya Pradesh's cultural and natural heritage. He noted that the festival strives to create unforgettable experiences and economic opportunities for locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)