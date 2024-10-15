Left Menu

Gandhisagar Forest Retreat and Festival: A Fusion of Nature and Culture

The Gandhisagar Forest Retreat and Festival began in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, showcasing a blend of nature, adventure, and culture. The event aims to attract tourists to the scenic and cultural heritage of the region, while offering memorable experiences and opportunities for local prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:34 IST
The third iteration of the Gandhisagar Forest Retreat and Festival has commenced in the picturesque locale of Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Promising an engaging mix of nature, adventure, and culture, the festival aims to highlight the region's unique offerings.

The district's Collector, Aditi Garg, inaugurated the event, underscoring the importance of cultural integration.

In a press statement, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Tourism, emphasized the festival's role in drawing tourists to experience Madhya Pradesh's cultural and natural heritage. He noted that the festival strives to create unforgettable experiences and economic opportunities for locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

