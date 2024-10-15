Left Menu

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon: Record-Breaking Charity Run

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has raised Rs 3 crore for charity in its 19th edition, nearly doubling last year's collection. Over 78 NGOs, along with fundraisers and corporates, contributed to this achievement, supporting causes like education and health. Fundraising continues until October 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:33 IST
The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has made significant strides in philanthropy, raising Rs 3 crore for charity this year, almost double the previous year's amount, organizers reported on Tuesday.

In its 19th edition, the event saw the participation of 78 NGOs, over 80 individual fundraisers, and 12 corporate entities, collectively amassing these funds with the support of thousands of donors.

Since its inception in 2005, the marathon has accumulated Rs 81.21 crore for charity, vastly reaching millions of beneficiaries. With the support of its Philanthropy Partner, United Way Delhi, it remains a key platform for various social causes until the fundraising deadline of October 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

