Key Moves in Commerce and Digital Star Rankings

The fourth meeting of the National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB) was conducted, chaired by Sunil J Singhi, who emphasized addressing members' concerns to relevant ministries. Efforts aim to boost retail trade welfare scheme awareness.

In industry news, Multiples Alternate Asset Management named Rahul Chawla as Managing Director for its credit strategy, leveraging his two decades of investment banking and private credit experience.

On the digital front, GroupM recognized Nancy Tyagi as the leading digital star for 2024, with Sakshi Keswani and Danny Pandit securing second and third places, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)