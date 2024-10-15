End of an Era: Alex Ferguson Steps Down as Man United Ambassador

Legendary Manchester United figure Alex Ferguson will conclude his tenure as club ambassador after the ongoing season, an anonymous source told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Ferguson's decision is said to be amicable, as he remains a cherished figure at Old Trafford.

The transition follows a significant restructuring period at Manchester United, instigated by a partial acquisition by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe. Ferguson's departure coincides with major organizational changes, including staff reductions and new leadership appointments.

Ferguson, recognized as one of soccer's most successful managers, joined United in 1986 and led the team to numerous victories, including 13 Premier League titles. Since retiring as manager in 2013, Ferguson served as a global ambassador, bringing visibility and financial benefits to the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)