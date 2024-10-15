Expanding Airwaves: Government Opens Bidding for FM Radio Channels

The government on Tuesday opened the door for prospective bidders to participate in an e-auction for 730 private FM radio channels across 234 cities that currently lack coverage.

Applications are being accepted until November 18, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The licensing for these channels will entail an annual fee calculated as 4 percent of their gross revenue, excluding GST, with the reserve price set as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) 2022 recommendations.

This initiative follows an August approval from the Union Cabinet, aimed at fulfilling the unmet demand for FM radio in various cities and towns, while also promoting local content through these new broadcasts. The auction process will occur shortly after a mock auction, and successful bidders are required to pay 25 percent of their bid within five calendar days.

(With inputs from agencies.)