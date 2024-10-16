Left Menu

'Gaming with a Heart': Yolo247's Social Responsibility for Positive Change

Yolo247 launches 'Gaming with a Heart,' a program to impact social change in India by addressing education and sanitation needs in cities like Lucknow. The initiative includes distributing educational materials and implementing sanitization projects, showcasing the company's commitment to community well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:09 IST
Yolo247, a premier online gaming platform, has unveiled its newest initiative, 'Gaming with a Heart,' designed to make a substantial societal impact in India. This program marks a shift in their approach from pure entertainment into corporate social responsibility, focusing on education and sanitation in various cities.

The initiative has already launched projects in four strategically selected cities—Lucknow, Pune, Mysore, and Siliguri—covering significant demographic regions. Yolo247 aims to enhance educational resources and sanitation facilities, showcasing the transformative power of gaming to effect societal good.

Vinod D'Souza, Chief Marketing Officer of Yolo247, emphasized the company's commitment to community welfare, linking their business success with societal contributions. The ongoing efforts have received positive feedback and signify a broader industry trend of integrating social responsibility into core operations. Yolo247 plans to expand these initiatives across more communities in India.

