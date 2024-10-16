Left Menu

Canada-India Foundation Urges Peaceful Dialogue Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The Canada-India Foundation emphasizes the critical need for Canada and India to engage in dialogue amidst diplomatic tensions. It calls for peaceful resolutions to safeguard bilateral ties and counteract extremist ideologies threatening Canadian society. The foundation urges transparency in addressing unresolved cases affecting Indo-Canadian communities.

In the wake of diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, the Ontario-based Canada-India Foundation highlighted the urgent need for both nations to engage in open dialogue to maintain strong bilateral relations. The foundation stated that such ties are crucial for Canada's security, prosperity, and global reputation.

The organisation underscored the threat of extremist ideologies that jeopardize the Canadian social fabric and the well-being of its diverse communities, including Indo-Canadians. It called for vigilance against these divisive forces, asserting that they strain international relations and compromise peace and inclusivity.

The Foundation also addressed unresolved cases involving violence and extremism, urging more transparency and urgency in their resolution. It reiterated support for the Canadian government's efforts to ensure justice for all affected Canadians and promote a future of trust and cooperation between Canada and India.

