MACH Conferences Secures Groundbreaking Swiss MICE Program Contract

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. has won a significant contract to organize a MICE program in Switzerland for 820 participants, worth INR 21.8 crore. This achievement highlights the company's ability to deliver unique, tailored experiences with meticulous attention to detail and innovative solutions in the MICE industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:45 IST
Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. has been awarded a significant order to organize an international MICE program for 820 participants. The event will take place in Switzerland between December 13th and 18th, 2024, with the contract valued at INR 21.8 crore, excluding GST.

This major achievement underscores MACH's dedication to providing customized and creative solutions in the MICE industry, backed by a team of professionals specializing in meticulous planning and budget management to enhance the client experience.

Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Amit Bhatia, remarked that the order reflects the company's capabilities and commitment to delivering top-notch events, positioning MACH as a forward-thinking leader in the MICE sector.

