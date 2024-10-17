Bipasha Basu's Heartfelt Anniversary Tribute to In-Laws Features Adorable Family Moments

Actress Bipasha Basu, known for cherishing her family's special occasions, shared a touching wedding anniversary tribute to her in-laws on Instagram. The post included a delightful video clip of her daughter, Devi, spending joyful moments with her grandparents.

Dressed in an adorable pink frock, Devi was seen playing in her grandmother's lap. Accompanying the video, Bipasha sent heartfelt wishes, writing, "Happy anniversary Dada & Dadi," along with prayer hands and heart emojis.

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover's romance began on the sets of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015. They married in April 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Devi, in November 2022. Bipasha last starred in the web series 'Dangerous' in 2020, while Karan is appearing in Siddharth Anand's anticipated film 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

(With inputs from agencies.)