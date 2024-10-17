Bipasha Basu's Heartfelt Anniversary Tribute to In-Laws Features Adorable Family Moments
Bipasha Basu commemorates her in-laws' wedding anniversary with a charming Instagram post, featuring her daughter Devi with grandparents. Bipasha and Karan's love story began on set in 2015, culminating in a 2016 wedding and welcoming their daughter in 2022. The couple was last seen together in a 2020 web series.
- Country:
- India
Actress Bipasha Basu, known for cherishing her family's special occasions, shared a touching wedding anniversary tribute to her in-laws on Instagram. The post included a delightful video clip of her daughter, Devi, spending joyful moments with her grandparents.
Dressed in an adorable pink frock, Devi was seen playing in her grandmother's lap. Accompanying the video, Bipasha sent heartfelt wishes, writing, "Happy anniversary Dada & Dadi," along with prayer hands and heart emojis.
Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover's romance began on the sets of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015. They married in April 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Devi, in November 2022. Bipasha last starred in the web series 'Dangerous' in 2020, while Karan is appearing in Siddharth Anand's anticipated film 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swaraj Tractors Unveils the Versatile Target 625 Model
High Court Rejects Petition Over Objectionable Instagram Post
India's 'Bharat Small Reactors': A Nuclear Revolution with Private Backing
Kerala Narcotics Case: Actors Under Scrutiny
UPDATE 1-US expecting foreign actors to question validity of election