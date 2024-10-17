Strengthening Ties: India's President Engages with Malawi
President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Malawi emphasized strengthening bilateral relations in sectors like agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism. India has emerged as a key trading partner and investor. The visit aims to enhance commercial ties and reflects the historic and cordial relationship between India and Malawi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lilongwe | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:04 IST
- Country:
- Malawi
President Droupadi Murmu underscored the potential for enhanced cooperation between India and Malawi during her visit to Lilongwe, emphasizing sectors such as agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism.
Murmu's trip marks the first time an Indian President has visited Malawi, highlighting the longstanding ties dating back to Malawi's independence in 1964.
Addressing the India-Malawi Business Meet, she noted India's significant investment in the African nation, underlining initiatives aimed at boosting bilateral trade and commercial relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top Health News: Major Investments, Strategic Moves, and Policy Updates
Institutional investments in real estate rise 45 pc to USD 1.15 bn in Jul-Sep: Colliers
ADB Approves $162M Loan to Boost Sustainable Tourism in Himachal Pradesh, India
Railway Minister Announces Rs 60,000 Crore Investment Opportunity in West Bengal
Health News Roundup: Humana's Medicare Decline, J&J's Major Investment, and More