Strengthening Ties: India's President Engages with Malawi

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Malawi emphasized strengthening bilateral relations in sectors like agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism. India has emerged as a key trading partner and investor. The visit aims to enhance commercial ties and reflects the historic and cordial relationship between India and Malawi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lilongwe | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:04 IST
President Droupadi Murmu underscored the potential for enhanced cooperation between India and Malawi during her visit to Lilongwe, emphasizing sectors such as agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism.

Murmu's trip marks the first time an Indian President has visited Malawi, highlighting the longstanding ties dating back to Malawi's independence in 1964.

Addressing the India-Malawi Business Meet, she noted India's significant investment in the African nation, underlining initiatives aimed at boosting bilateral trade and commercial relations.

