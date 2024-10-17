Strengthening Ties: India's President Engages with Malawi

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the potential for enhanced cooperation between India and Malawi during her visit to Lilongwe, emphasizing sectors such as agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism.

Murmu's trip marks the first time an Indian President has visited Malawi, highlighting the longstanding ties dating back to Malawi's independence in 1964.

Addressing the India-Malawi Business Meet, she noted India's significant investment in the African nation, underlining initiatives aimed at boosting bilateral trade and commercial relations.

