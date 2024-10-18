Legacy in Stone: Stalin's Memorial Mission

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has been actively inaugurating memorials to honor the contributions of notable figures and inspire future generations, according to government statements released on Friday.

Stalin follows in the footsteps of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, recognizing martyrs, social justice advocates, and Tamil scholars. Since his election in 2021, ten memorials and 36 statues have been unveiled, including those of Mahatma Gandhi and Karunanidhi.

This initiative highlights the Dravidian model of governance, immortalizing the legacies of freedom fighters and influencing today's youth. Karunanidhi previously established notable monuments, such as the grand statue of Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar in Kanyakumari.

