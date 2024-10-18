Left Menu

Legacy in Stone: Stalin's Memorial Mission

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has inaugurated memorials and statues to honor the contributions of freedom fighters and social justice crusaders. Continuing the legacy of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin has unveiled 10 memorials and 36 statues since 2021, including those of Mahatma Gandhi and K Anbazhagan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:27 IST
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has been actively inaugurating memorials to honor the contributions of notable figures and inspire future generations, according to government statements released on Friday.

Stalin follows in the footsteps of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, recognizing martyrs, social justice advocates, and Tamil scholars. Since his election in 2021, ten memorials and 36 statues have been unveiled, including those of Mahatma Gandhi and Karunanidhi.

This initiative highlights the Dravidian model of governance, immortalizing the legacies of freedom fighters and influencing today's youth. Karunanidhi previously established notable monuments, such as the grand statue of Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar in Kanyakumari.

