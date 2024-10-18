Left Menu

Tragedy in Kameng: IAF Hero's Brave Attempt to Rescue Son

An IAF personnel, Havildar Bapi Ghosh, and his son were swept away in Arunachal Pradesh’s River Kameng. Ghosh's son fell into the river during an outing, and the father jumped in to save him. Local and rescue teams have been searching for both, but they remain untraced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:16 IST
Tragedy in Kameng: IAF Hero's Brave Attempt to Rescue Son
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Havildar Bapi Ghosh of the Indian Air Force and his son were swept away by powerful currents in River Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh. The accident occurred on Thursday during a family outing.

Ghosh's 14-year-old son reportedly slipped into the river, prompting Ghosh to dive in to save him. Both were swept away by the strong currents, and have not been found since.

Local residents responded to screams from Ghosh's wife and alerted the authorities. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been conducting search operations, but the father and son remain missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024