Tragedy in Kameng: IAF Hero's Brave Attempt to Rescue Son
An IAF personnel, Havildar Bapi Ghosh, and his son were swept away in Arunachal Pradesh’s River Kameng. Ghosh's son fell into the river during an outing, and the father jumped in to save him. Local and rescue teams have been searching for both, but they remain untraced.
In a tragic incident, Havildar Bapi Ghosh of the Indian Air Force and his son were swept away by powerful currents in River Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh. The accident occurred on Thursday during a family outing.
Ghosh's 14-year-old son reportedly slipped into the river, prompting Ghosh to dive in to save him. Both were swept away by the strong currents, and have not been found since.
Local residents responded to screams from Ghosh's wife and alerted the authorities. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been conducting search operations, but the father and son remain missing.
