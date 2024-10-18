Left Menu

Rahul Dravid Illuminates Signify's Festive Campaign

Signify, a leader in lighting solutions, launched a new campaign starring Rahul Dravid. The campaign, titled 'Hum raaton mein sooraj ugaate hain', highlights innovation and celebrates the power of light to transform lives. The TVC promotes Signify's commitment to sustainability and brighter living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:00 IST
Rahul Dravid Illuminates Signify's Festive Campaign
Rahul Dravid

Signify, the global leader in lighting, has launched a dynamic new campaign featuring iconic cricket legend Rahul Dravid as its ambassador. The television commercial (TVC), entitled 'Hum raaton mein sooraj ugaate hain', underscores Signify's vision of 'Brighter Lives, Better World' by showcasing the transformative power of innovative lighting solutions.

The campaign comes at the eve of India's festive season and focuses on Signify's commitment to consumer-centricity, safety, and energy-efficient lighting, bringing tangible benefits to people's lives. The TVC captures Dravid in various scenarios, from illuminating a festive rooftop gathering to enhancing safety on the roads, symbolizing the brand's core values of leadership and excellence.

Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD of Signify, Greater India, praised the partnership with Rahul Dravid, emphasizing the alignment of values and dedication to advancing a brighter, sustainable future. The campaign is set to run on digital and television platforms across India, promising to inspire and engage consumers with its captivating narrative and visuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024