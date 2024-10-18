Rahul Dravid Illuminates Signify's Festive Campaign

Signify, the global leader in lighting, has launched a dynamic new campaign featuring iconic cricket legend Rahul Dravid as its ambassador. The television commercial (TVC), entitled 'Hum raaton mein sooraj ugaate hain', underscores Signify's vision of 'Brighter Lives, Better World' by showcasing the transformative power of innovative lighting solutions.

The campaign comes at the eve of India's festive season and focuses on Signify's commitment to consumer-centricity, safety, and energy-efficient lighting, bringing tangible benefits to people's lives. The TVC captures Dravid in various scenarios, from illuminating a festive rooftop gathering to enhancing safety on the roads, symbolizing the brand's core values of leadership and excellence.

Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD of Signify, Greater India, praised the partnership with Rahul Dravid, emphasizing the alignment of values and dedication to advancing a brighter, sustainable future. The campaign is set to run on digital and television platforms across India, promising to inspire and engage consumers with its captivating narrative and visuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)