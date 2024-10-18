Arunachal's Literary and Industrial Leap
The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen K T Parnaik, advocates enhancing literary activities across educational institutions. During talks with Minister Nyato Dukam, discussions included the Arunachal Literature Festival and initiatives in skill development and industries. Emphasizing on youth contribution, Parnaik envisions a developed India by 2047.
The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd), has called for a state-wide enhancement of literary activities within educational institutions. This urge was made during a meeting with State Minister of Information and Public Relations Nyato Dukam at Raj Bhavan, spotlighting the Arunachal Literature Festival as a crucial event.
Parnaik emphasized the inclusion of students from all academic levels in literary endeavors and recommended the participation of notable literary figures to inspire and engage attendees. The meeting also covered strategic talks on fostering skill development, entrepreneurship, and industrial growth.
Highlighting the importance of a skilled youth workforce, the Governor linked these initiatives to the state and nation's broader economic objectives. He envisions accelerated development by 2047, advocating for a collective national spirit to achieve a prosperous India.
