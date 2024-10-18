Left Menu

Arunachal's Literary and Industrial Leap

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen K T Parnaik, advocates enhancing literary activities across educational institutions. During talks with Minister Nyato Dukam, discussions included the Arunachal Literature Festival and initiatives in skill development and industries. Emphasizing on youth contribution, Parnaik envisions a developed India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:05 IST
Arunachal's Literary and Industrial Leap
  • Country:
  • India

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd), has called for a state-wide enhancement of literary activities within educational institutions. This urge was made during a meeting with State Minister of Information and Public Relations Nyato Dukam at Raj Bhavan, spotlighting the Arunachal Literature Festival as a crucial event.

Parnaik emphasized the inclusion of students from all academic levels in literary endeavors and recommended the participation of notable literary figures to inspire and engage attendees. The meeting also covered strategic talks on fostering skill development, entrepreneurship, and industrial growth.

Highlighting the importance of a skilled youth workforce, the Governor linked these initiatives to the state and nation's broader economic objectives. He envisions accelerated development by 2047, advocating for a collective national spirit to achieve a prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024