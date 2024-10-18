Delhi Cracks Down on Adulterated Khoya Before Diwali
The Food Safety Department of Delhi seized 430 kg of adulterated khoya from Mori Gate's Khoya Mandi ahead of Diwali. The raid aimed to ensure consumer safety during the festival when khoya demand surges. Samples were collected for quality analysis as per safety standards.
The Food Safety Department of Delhi conducted a significant raid at Mori Gate's Khoya Mandi on Friday, confiscating 430 kilograms of suspected adulterated khoya in the lead-up to Diwali.
According to an official statement, ten samples of khoya were collected, while 430 kilograms, found emitting a foul odor and left unattended, were seized and subsequently destroyed. The perishable milk product, crucial in sweet-making, was labeled potentially unsafe for consumers.
The department launched the raid to protect consumer health during Diwali, when khoya is in high demand, often leading to adulteration. Samples have been forwarded for laboratory analysis under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006, with further raids planned to guarantee khoya quality at the market.
