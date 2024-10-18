Delhi Cracks Down on Adulterated Khoya Before Diwali

The Food Safety Department of Delhi conducted a significant raid at Mori Gate's Khoya Mandi on Friday, confiscating 430 kilograms of suspected adulterated khoya in the lead-up to Diwali.

According to an official statement, ten samples of khoya were collected, while 430 kilograms, found emitting a foul odor and left unattended, were seized and subsequently destroyed. The perishable milk product, crucial in sweet-making, was labeled potentially unsafe for consumers.

The department launched the raid to protect consumer health during Diwali, when khoya is in high demand, often leading to adulteration. Samples have been forwarded for laboratory analysis under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006, with further raids planned to guarantee khoya quality at the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)