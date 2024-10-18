Empowering Artistry: Divya Kala Mela's Grand Inauguration
Union Minister Virendra Kumar will inaugurate the 21st Divya Kala Mela in Jabalpur. The 11-day event, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, will feature over 100 Divyang artisans from across India, showcasing their diverse, locally-made products.
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar is set to inaugurate the 21st Divya Kala Mela in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, this Saturday, according to an official statement.
The event will span 11 days, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aiming to celebrate creativity and entrepreneurship among Divyang artisans.
Over 100 Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans from more than 20 states and Union Territories will participate, showcasing a broad spectrum of locally-made products. The fair is scheduled to conclude on October 27.
(With inputs from agencies.)
