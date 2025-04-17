Left Menu

Crackdown on Unauthorized Hospitals: Jabalpur Clinic Sealed

Authorities sealed an unauthorized hospital in Jabalpur, finding an Ayurveda-trained doctor using allopathic medicines. This comes amid a crackdown following the arrest of a fake cardiologist responsible for botched surgeries. The hospital lacked permissions, prompting further actions against the owner.

Updated: 17-04-2025 21:22 IST
Authorities in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, have sealed a private hospital operating without permission. The closure is part of a broader crackdown following a scandal involving fake medical practitioners.

The Sulakhiya Hospital was run by Dr. Divyansh Sulakhiya, who was found administering allopathic treatments despite holding a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery degree. This was discovered during a routine inspection by local officials.

Sub Divisional Magistrate RS Marawi confirmed that the hospital was shut down due to missing mandatory documentation. The case has prompted a wider investigation into the credentials of the doctor involved, as local authorities ramp up inspections to ensure compliance.

