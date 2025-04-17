Crackdown on Unauthorized Hospitals: Jabalpur Clinic Sealed
Authorities sealed an unauthorized hospital in Jabalpur, finding an Ayurveda-trained doctor using allopathic medicines. This comes amid a crackdown following the arrest of a fake cardiologist responsible for botched surgeries. The hospital lacked permissions, prompting further actions against the owner.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, have sealed a private hospital operating without permission. The closure is part of a broader crackdown following a scandal involving fake medical practitioners.
The Sulakhiya Hospital was run by Dr. Divyansh Sulakhiya, who was found administering allopathic treatments despite holding a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery degree. This was discovered during a routine inspection by local officials.
Sub Divisional Magistrate RS Marawi confirmed that the hospital was shut down due to missing mandatory documentation. The case has prompted a wider investigation into the credentials of the doctor involved, as local authorities ramp up inspections to ensure compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
