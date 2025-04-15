Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Action on Policy for Homeless with Psychosocial Disabilities

The Indian Supreme Court demanded a response from the Centre regarding a plea for a dedicated policy for homeless individuals with psychosocial disabilities. The plea, filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, highlights the existing legal framework's shortcomings and calls for a structured national strategy to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:30 IST
  • India

In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India has called upon the Centre to address a plea demanding a coherent policy for homeless individuals suffering from psychosocial disabilities.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has issued notices to the Centre following a PIL filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, highlighting the lack of effective policy implementation.

The plea underscores the dire need for structured national strategies to support marginalized communities, stressing current frameworks' failures, such as the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and the National Mental Health Policy, 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

