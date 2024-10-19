Tawang International Marathon: A High-Altitude Spectacle

The preparations for the Tawang International Marathon are in full swing, a prominent event scheduled for October 24. Jointly organized by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government, the marathon has been dubbed the 'Queen of High-Altitude Runs'.

The event aims to enhance civil-military relations in the picturesque town of Tawang and has been declared an annual international event by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Over 5,000 participants are expected, with a significant Rs 60 lakh prize pool up for grabs.

This marathon, hailed for its scenic routes, also aims to boost mountain sports, adventure activities, and tourism, with Chief Minister Khandu set to flag off the race. The event will also feature Army equipment displays and cultural shows.

(With inputs from agencies.)