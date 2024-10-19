Left Menu

Tawang International Marathon: A High-Altitude Spectacle

The Tawang International Marathon, co-organized by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government, is set for October 24. Known as the 'Queen of High-Altitude Runs', it promotes civil-military relations. With a Rs 60 lakh prize pool, it boosts mountain sports and tourism in Tawang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 10:39 IST
Tawang International Marathon: A High-Altitude Spectacle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The preparations for the Tawang International Marathon are in full swing, a prominent event scheduled for October 24. Jointly organized by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government, the marathon has been dubbed the 'Queen of High-Altitude Runs'.

The event aims to enhance civil-military relations in the picturesque town of Tawang and has been declared an annual international event by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Over 5,000 participants are expected, with a significant Rs 60 lakh prize pool up for grabs.

This marathon, hailed for its scenic routes, also aims to boost mountain sports, adventure activities, and tourism, with Chief Minister Khandu set to flag off the race. The event will also feature Army equipment displays and cultural shows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024