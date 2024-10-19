Left Menu

Love Transcends Time: 'Pyre' Shines at Tallinn Film Festival

Vinod Kapri's latest film 'Pyre' will premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Set in Uttarakhand, it features non-actors Padam Singh and Hira Devi. The film, depicting an elderly love story, was inspired by a real couple. Kapri and his wife independently produced it through Bhagirathi Films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

'Pyre', the new film by National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri, will make its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival.

Set against the backdrop of Uttarakhand, the movie features local non-actors Padam Singh and Hira Devi, capturing the poignant love story of an elderly couple.

Despite initial production challenges, the film will now grace international screens and embark on a global festival circuit before its India release in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

