Love Transcends Time: 'Pyre' Shines at Tallinn Film Festival

'Pyre', the new film by National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri, will make its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival.

Set against the backdrop of Uttarakhand, the movie features local non-actors Padam Singh and Hira Devi, capturing the poignant love story of an elderly couple.

Despite initial production challenges, the film will now grace international screens and embark on a global festival circuit before its India release in 2025.

