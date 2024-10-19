Maharani Laxmibai's Legacy Honored with Statue Unveiling

In a move celebrating historical legacy, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday unveiled a statue of Maharani Laxmibai in Hamirpur, honoring her as a symbol of women's empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, Sukhu extolled the bravery of Jhansi ki Rani, noting her lessons in independence and dedication to the nation. She remains a global icon for her resistance against British forces.

The statue, positioned prominently opposite Hamirpur's main bus stand, is one among several sculptures installed by the local civic body, aimed at enhancing the town's aesthetics. The Chief Minister received a warm welcome upon his arrival, reflecting the community's robust engagement with the initiative.

