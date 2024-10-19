Left Menu

Maharani Laxmibai's Legacy Honored with Statue Unveiling

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a statue of Maharani Laxmibai in Hamirpur, emphasizing her role as a symbol of women empowerment. Sukhu praised Laxmibai's bravery in resisting British rule, highlighting efforts to beautify the town with multiple statue installations. The event marked significant local civic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:20 IST
Maharani Laxmibai's Legacy Honored with Statue Unveiling
statue
  • Country:
  • India

In a move celebrating historical legacy, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday unveiled a statue of Maharani Laxmibai in Hamirpur, honoring her as a symbol of women's empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, Sukhu extolled the bravery of Jhansi ki Rani, noting her lessons in independence and dedication to the nation. She remains a global icon for her resistance against British forces.

The statue, positioned prominently opposite Hamirpur's main bus stand, is one among several sculptures installed by the local civic body, aimed at enhancing the town's aesthetics. The Chief Minister received a warm welcome upon his arrival, reflecting the community's robust engagement with the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024