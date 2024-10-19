India's Global Mission: Promoting Yoga as a Wellness Strategy

India has long championed the global promotion of yoga, with calls for further individual and institutional support for the practice. On Saturday, a senior Indian diplomat reiterated this commitment at a major conference in Singapore.

The international event, titled 'Comprehensive Wellness Strategy,' was addressed by Deputy High Commissioner Pooja Tillu, who urged delegates to view yoga as a global unifier. Tillu highlighted India's push for yoga's recognition, pointing to the UN's proclamation of the International Day of Yoga with support from 177 countries.

The conference, hosted by Vyasa Yoga SG as part of its Silver Jubilee, emphasized the growth of yoga in Asia. Founder Manoj Thakur noted the institute's 25-year journey, fostering collaborations, such as with the Vietnam Yoga Academy, to meet the rising interest and health benefits in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)