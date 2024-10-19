Left Menu

India's Global Mission: Promoting Yoga as a Wellness Strategy

India remains a global advocate for yoga, urging continued support for this health-promoting practice. At a conference in Singapore, delegates were encouraged to embrace yoga as a unifying force. The event highlighted efforts by Vyasa Yoga SG and collaborations across the region, especially with Vietnam Yoga Academy.

India has long championed the global promotion of yoga, with calls for further individual and institutional support for the practice. On Saturday, a senior Indian diplomat reiterated this commitment at a major conference in Singapore.

The international event, titled 'Comprehensive Wellness Strategy,' was addressed by Deputy High Commissioner Pooja Tillu, who urged delegates to view yoga as a global unifier. Tillu highlighted India's push for yoga's recognition, pointing to the UN's proclamation of the International Day of Yoga with support from 177 countries.

The conference, hosted by Vyasa Yoga SG as part of its Silver Jubilee, emphasized the growth of yoga in Asia. Founder Manoj Thakur noted the institute's 25-year journey, fostering collaborations, such as with the Vietnam Yoga Academy, to meet the rising interest and health benefits in the region.

