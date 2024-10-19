Left Menu

France's Academic Inroads: Bridging Talent Between Nations

The French government and Campus France commenced the 'Choose France Tour 2024' to engage Indian students with academic opportunities in France. Spanning five cities, the tour features over 50 French universities, bolstering career prospects as it aims to connect Indian talent with French education and industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:31 IST
  Country:
  • India

The French government, alongside Campus France, has inaugurated the 'Choose France Tour 2024,' aiming to captivate Indian students with a plethora of academic prospects available in France. This educational initiative spans five major Indian cities and showcases over 50 esteemed French universities and institutions.

The tour highlights France's thriving career opportunities, with more than 600 French enterprises operating on Indian soil and employing upwards of 400,000 individuals. As France continues to appeal to international students through its blend of education, rich culture, and promising career avenues, this tour is a vital conduit linking Indian students with French academic brilliance.

'Choosing France for higher education assures quality and excellence, enhancing career prospects,' asserted French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou. Following its launch in Mumbai, the tour will proceed to Chandigarh, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

