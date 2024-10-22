Kareena Kapoor Khan on Global Cinema and Fashion: A New Horizon

At the NDTV World Summit 2024, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her desire to work with Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep and explore Korean dramas. Discussing her aspirations, Kapoor highlighted the universal appeal of different cinematic languages.

Kareena delved into the global respect for Indian cinema, while acknowledging Korean and French films, she emphasized the cultural authenticity of Indian movies. Her recent release was "The Buckingham Murders." Kapoor hailed "Laapataa Ladies" as India's Oscars entry, urging viewers to enjoy Indian films in their native languages.

Discussing Indian fashion, Kapoor emphasized its increasing international prominence. She celebrated designers like Manish Malhotra and Amit Aggarwal. Addressing gender stereotypes in cinema, the star spoke about the women's heist comedy "Crew" and advocated for equality amidst industry pay disparities.

