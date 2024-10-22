Kareena Kapoor Khan on Global Cinema and Fashion: A New Horizon
Bollywood's Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her aspirations to work alongside Meryl Streep and explore Korean dramas. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024, she praises Indian cinema's global impact and fashion's international recognition. She also addresses gender equality in films and pay disparity in the industry.
At the NDTV World Summit 2024, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her desire to work with Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep and explore Korean dramas. Discussing her aspirations, Kapoor highlighted the universal appeal of different cinematic languages.
Kareena delved into the global respect for Indian cinema, while acknowledging Korean and French films, she emphasized the cultural authenticity of Indian movies. Her recent release was "The Buckingham Murders." Kapoor hailed "Laapataa Ladies" as India's Oscars entry, urging viewers to enjoy Indian films in their native languages.
Discussing Indian fashion, Kapoor emphasized its increasing international prominence. She celebrated designers like Manish Malhotra and Amit Aggarwal. Addressing gender stereotypes in cinema, the star spoke about the women's heist comedy "Crew" and advocated for equality amidst industry pay disparities.
