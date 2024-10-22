Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Actor Siddique's Arrest Protection Amid Ongoing Investigation

The Supreme Court has extended Malayalam actor Siddique's interim protection from arrest in a rape case, amid allegations of his non-cooperation with the investigation. The legal battle highlights the complexities and challenges within the Malayalam film industry, following revelations in the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment and exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:20 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended Malayalam actor Siddique's interim protection from arrest in a rape allegation case, pending further orders. The decision comes amid claims by the Kerala police of his lack of cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Representatives for Siddique assert his full cooperation, while police argue otherwise, citing evidence tampering and social media deletions. The case, rooted in an eight-year-old complaint, follows broader charges of harassment in the Malayalam film industry.

The Justice Hema Committee report has fueled awareness and courage among survivors, spotlighting the need for thorough investigations. The court has granted Siddique two more weeks to respond, highlighting the intricate dynamics at play in a high-profile legal drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

