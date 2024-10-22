Media Summit Highlights China's AI and Green Energy Triumphs

The 6th World Media Summit, with its theme 'Artificial Intelligence and Media Transformation', convened from October 12 to 17, 2024, across Beijing and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in China.

Hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the summit attracted over 500 delegates from 106 nations to delve into the pivotal issues steering media evolution in an increasingly intelligent age. Attendees observed China's strides in intelligent technologies and noted Chinese firms' commitment to green development.

Among the highlights was a visit to Sinopec's Green Hydrogen Demonstration Project in Kuqa County, China's inaugural 10,000-tonne PV hydrogen production facility. The project underscored China's leading position in addressing climate change and energy challenges, inspiring worldwide efforts for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)