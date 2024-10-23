AI Avatars Replace Journalists: Controversy at Polish Radio Station
A Polish radio station, OFF Radio Krakow, has stirred controversy by dismissing journalists and relaunching with AI-generated presenters. The move, criticized by former employees, aims to attract younger audiences by discussing cultural and social issues. It has raised concerns about AI replacing human roles in the media industry.
A Polish radio station, OFF Radio Krakow, has sparked controversy following the dismissal of its journalists and its recent relaunch with AI-generated presenters.
The station aims to engage younger audiences with virtual avatars discussing cultural, art, and social issues, including LGBTQ+ topics. However, criticisms have emerged, notably from former journalist Mateusz Demski, who sees the move as a dangerous precedent.
Demski's open letter protesting AI's replacement of journalists has gained significant attention, with more than 15,000 signatories. He emphasizes the threat this poses to experienced media professionals. The station's head, Marcin Pulit, denies that AI led to layoffs, citing a declining listenership instead.
