Suriya Credits His Rise to Bollywood Remakes: A Journey From 'Ghajini' to 'Kanguva'

Suriya, a prominent Tamil actor, acknowledges Aamir Khan for his transformation from regional star to a national sensation. Khan's portrayal in the 2009 hit 'Ghajini', originally a Tamil film starring Suriya, significantly boosted his recognition across India.

Speaking at the trailer launch of his forthcoming movie 'Kanguva', Suriya expressed gratitude towards Khan for introducing him to a wider audience. He also credited another Bollywood remake, Ajay Devgn's 'Singham', for furthering his recognition.

Suriya's latest venture, 'Kanguva', promises to be an epic fantasy action film. Supported by UV Creations and Studio Green, the movie features a stellar cast and is slated for a multilingual release.

