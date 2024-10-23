Left Menu

Suriya Credits His Rise to Bollywood Remakes: A Journey From 'Ghajini' to 'Kanguva'

Suriya, the celebrated Tamil actor, attributes his nationwide recognition to Bollywood remakes of his films, especially Aamir Khan’s 'Ghajini'. Suriya appreciates Aamir for introducing him to the media and credits Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' for broadening his appeal. His upcoming project 'Kanguva' promises a thrilling fantasy saga.

Updated: 23-10-2024 19:15 IST
Suriya
  • Country:
  • India

Suriya, a prominent Tamil actor, acknowledges Aamir Khan for his transformation from regional star to a national sensation. Khan's portrayal in the 2009 hit 'Ghajini', originally a Tamil film starring Suriya, significantly boosted his recognition across India.

Speaking at the trailer launch of his forthcoming movie 'Kanguva', Suriya expressed gratitude towards Khan for introducing him to a wider audience. He also credited another Bollywood remake, Ajay Devgn's 'Singham', for furthering his recognition.

Suriya's latest venture, 'Kanguva', promises to be an epic fantasy action film. Supported by UV Creations and Studio Green, the movie features a stellar cast and is slated for a multilingual release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

