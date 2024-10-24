Revitalizing the Silk Route: Northeast India's Sericulture Push
Union Minister Pabitra Margherita emphasized the importance of enhancing the sericulture sector in Northeast India. By engaging local communities and focusing on Muga silk, the region can strengthen its cultural identity and boost production. Initiatives include developing cluster-based villages and establishing advanced laboratories.
Union Minister Pabitra Margherita on Thursday underscored the necessity of strengthening the sericulture sector in Northeast India, engaging local communities in silk farming endeavors.
During a silver jubilee celebration at the Central Muga Eri Research and Training Institute in Assam's Jorhat, Margherita highlighted Muga silk's cultural significance and geographic uniqueness, emphasizing its role in enriching the region's cultural identity.
He advocated for the establishment of cluster-based Muga and Eri villages, advanced laboratories, and crop insurance. Additionally, a documentary celebrating the institute's 25-year achievements was launched, alongside technologies to empower seri-entrepreneurs.
