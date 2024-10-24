Satish Poonia Celebrates Birthday by Empowering Girls and Supporting Soldiers
Former Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia marked his birthday at the India-Pakistan border, planting trees with BSF soldiers. He initiated the opening of Sukanya Samriddhi accounts for newborn girls, resulting in 11,000 accounts statewide. Poonia's visit included paying respects at Tanot Mata temple, advocating prosperity.
Former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia celebrated his birthday uniquely, joining soldiers on the India-Pakistan border to plant trees alongside BSF personnel in Barmer district.
Highlighting the importance of supporting girls' futures, Poonia opened Sukanya Samriddhi accounts for newborn girls at Barmer's Government Hospital, encouraging others across the state to do the same.
His appeal led to the launch of over 11,000 accounts in a single day. In the spirit of camaraderie, Poonia toured border areas, visiting the Tanot Mata temple to wish for national progress and prosperity.
