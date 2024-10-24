Satish Poonia Celebrates Birthday by Empowering Girls and Supporting Soldiers

Former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia celebrated his birthday uniquely, joining soldiers on the India-Pakistan border to plant trees alongside BSF personnel in Barmer district.

Highlighting the importance of supporting girls' futures, Poonia opened Sukanya Samriddhi accounts for newborn girls at Barmer's Government Hospital, encouraging others across the state to do the same.

His appeal led to the launch of over 11,000 accounts in a single day. In the spirit of camaraderie, Poonia toured border areas, visiting the Tanot Mata temple to wish for national progress and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)