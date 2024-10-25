Left Menu

Crowning Glory: Preetika Pahwa Wins MissAseatic India 2024

The MissAseatic India Finale 2024 concluded with Preetika Pahwa from Delhi winning the crown. The event, held in Gurugram, also honored Aishwarya Pandey and Radhika Singhal as runners-up. Preetika will represent India at Miss Global International. Highlights included diverse competitions, notable guests, and a focus on empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:00 IST
The glittering MissAseatic India Finale 2024 wrapped up with Delhi's own Preetika Pahwa taking the top honor. Set in Gurugram's Hotel Lemon Tree, the event saw Pahwa defeating a talented cohort to claim the title that promises to represent India at the Miss Global International in the Cayman Islands.

Mumbai's Aishwarya Pandey and Delhi's Radhika Singhal earned their spots as First and Second Runners-Up, respectively. The finale, a six-hour spectacle, captivated audiences with spectacular performances and emotional moments, spearheaded by renowned actor and host, Sachin Khurana.

The evening celebrated more than beauty; it was a homage to empowerment, with awards in intelligence, photogenic appeal, and talent being part of a diverse range of competitions. Noted celebrities and dignitaries were in attendance, underscoring the event's prestige.

