Laughter Takes Center Stage at Goa's 10th International Clown Festival

Celebrate a decade of delight at the International Clown Festival in Goa from October 25 to 27. Curated by renowned clown Martin Flubber D'Souza, the event features performers from ten countries offering a kaleidoscope of humor, music, and acrobatics at Kala Academy Auditorium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:24 IST
Martin Flubber D'Souza (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The International Clown Festival, commencing on October 25 and concluding on October 27, promises a vibrant array of entertainment at Goa's Kala Academy Auditorium. This year marks the festival's 10th anniversary, curated by Martin Flubber D'Souza, a celebrated international clown and former Vice President of the World Clown Association.

The festival boasts a diverse lineup with clowns from the USA, Canada, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, Spain, and India. Martin Flubber D'Souza shared his excitement, stating, 'This festival showcases clowns from around the globe, including friends from Argentina, Peru, and Germany. We are touring across India, performing in 10 cities, celebrating laughter and joy.'

The event features over 100 performances, incorporating music, comedy, juggling, unicycling, and acrobatics. Flubber emphasized, 'This is wholesome entertainment for the entire family, offering original music and multi-cultural performances.' The festival guarantees a spectacular show of wit and amusement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

