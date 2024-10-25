Dravidianism: A Force Against Injustice

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has openly criticized individuals who object to the concept of Dravidianism, describing it as a powerful force that defends against oppression and injustice.

Stalin emphasized that the Dravidian movement actively combats caste-based oppression and strives for social justice, and he subtly targeted Governor R N Ravi amid ongoing disputes related to the Tamil Thai Valthu anthem.

Speaking at a book launch by Forest Minister K Ponmudy, Stalin noted that the DMK government has implemented laws to dismantle caste and tradition-based barriers, further illustrating the administration's commitment to progressive reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)