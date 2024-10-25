Dravidianism: A Force Against Injustice
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized those opposed to Dravidianism, emphasizing its role in combating oppression and promoting social justice. Stalin highlighted the Dravidian movement's achievements in dismantling barriers related to caste and tradition, and indirectly addressed Governor R N Ravi over controversies surrounding the Tamil Thai Valthu.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has openly criticized individuals who object to the concept of Dravidianism, describing it as a powerful force that defends against oppression and injustice.
Stalin emphasized that the Dravidian movement actively combats caste-based oppression and strives for social justice, and he subtly targeted Governor R N Ravi amid ongoing disputes related to the Tamil Thai Valthu anthem.
Speaking at a book launch by Forest Minister K Ponmudy, Stalin noted that the DMK government has implemented laws to dismantle caste and tradition-based barriers, further illustrating the administration's commitment to progressive reforms.
