Amit Shah Criticizes DMK's Language Stance Amidst National Unity Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized DMK for opposing the three-language policy and emphasized national unity. Shah accused DMK of using the language issue to divert attention from corruption and vowed to introduce regional language options in education if NDA comes to power in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:40 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes DMK's Language Stance Amidst National Unity Concerns
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/Rajya Sabha TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing criticism of the DMK's opposition to the three-language policy, urging unity and cautioning against divisive tactics. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Shah accused Tamil Nadu's ruling party of lacking courage to implement medical and engineering courses in Tamil.

He announced plans for official correspondence in multiple regional languages starting December, a move aimed to foster inclusivity. Shah dismissed allegations of southern language discrimination, emphasizing the government's active support for all Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi, among others.

The Home Minister highlighted the NDA's commitment to introducing regional language instructions in Tamil Nadu if they win power. Shah argued that Hindi complements all Indian languages and vowed to expose DMK's alleged malpractices state-wide, amidst ongoing language policy debates under the National Education Policy 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

