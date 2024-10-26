Left Menu

Boy George Captures Stardom in New Art Collection

Boy George delves into the world of fame through a new art collection, highlighting music legends. The Netherlands confirms Eurovision 2025 participation. Universal Music's AI-powered Spanish track gets Brenda Lee's nod. Beyonce tests political influence. Disney series blocked by Italian court after legal complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 02:28 IST
In his latest art collection, Boy George, known for his impactful music career, examines celebrities' complex relationship with fame. Featuring portraits of iconic artists like David Bowie and Madonna alongside his own portrayal from Culture Club days, 'Fame' is set to launch at Castle Fine Art.

The Netherlands will take part in Eurovision 2025 despite challenges. Although this year's fan-favorite Joost Klein was disqualified, AVROTROS announced he declined the invitation for the 2025 contest. Eurovision enthusiasts remain intrigued about the future Dutch representative.

Meanwhile, Universal Music has ventured into AI with a Spanish rendition of Brenda Lee's Christmas classic. Produced with Lee's approval under Auero Baqueiro's guidance, the track 'Noche Buena y Navidad' showcases a blend of technology and traditional music.

A different stage sees Beyonce aligning her stardom with politics, appearing at a rally with Kamala Harris. This comes as Harris faces a tightening race against Donald Trump, emphasizing the campaign's need to rally support in key states.

On the entertainment front, Disney faces legal hurdles as an Italian court blocks the release of a TV series after the mayor argued it misrepresented his town. 'Avetrana - This is not Hollywood' now awaits a resolution before its potential airing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

