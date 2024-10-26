Left Menu

Michael Cera and Emilia Jones to Star in Edgar Wright's Adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Running Man'

Michael Cera and Emilia Jones will star in Edgar Wright's adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Running Man' for Paramount. Set in a dystopian future, the film follows Ben Richards, a contestant in a deadly game show. The film marks a reunion between Cera and Wright after their previous collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:54 IST
Michael Cera and Emilia Jones to Star in Edgar Wright's Adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Running Man'
Michael Cera, Emilia Jones (Photo/instagram/@michaelcerasource/@emiliajonesy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Michael Cera and Emilia Jones have officially joined the cast of 'The Running Man,' a new adaptation of Stephen King's 1982 novel, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by Edgar Wright, the film will also feature Glen Powell as lead character Ben Richards, with production handled by Paramount Pictures.

Set in a dystopian future where America is controlled by a totalitarian government, the story follows Richards in a deadly game show, where contestants are hunted for sport. Michael Cera plays a naive rebel ally to Richards, while Emilia Jones portrays a privileged woman unaware of the regime's oppressive nature.

Josh Brolin has been cast as the ruthless game show producer, with Katy O'Brian as a fellow contestant and Lee Pace as the brutal chief hunter. Filming begins in London early next year, and the movie is slated for a November 21 release next year. This marks a reunion for Cera and Wright, who previously worked together on 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' in 2010.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024