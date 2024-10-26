Michael Cera and Emilia Jones to Star in Edgar Wright's Adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Running Man'

Actors Michael Cera and Emilia Jones have officially joined the cast of 'The Running Man,' a new adaptation of Stephen King's 1982 novel, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by Edgar Wright, the film will also feature Glen Powell as lead character Ben Richards, with production handled by Paramount Pictures.

Set in a dystopian future where America is controlled by a totalitarian government, the story follows Richards in a deadly game show, where contestants are hunted for sport. Michael Cera plays a naive rebel ally to Richards, while Emilia Jones portrays a privileged woman unaware of the regime's oppressive nature.

Josh Brolin has been cast as the ruthless game show producer, with Katy O'Brian as a fellow contestant and Lee Pace as the brutal chief hunter. Filming begins in London early next year, and the movie is slated for a November 21 release next year. This marks a reunion for Cera and Wright, who previously worked together on 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' in 2010.

