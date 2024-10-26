Left Menu

Bat Beauty Contest Takes Flight: Will Hoary Potter Steal the Show?

The Bureau of Land Management's Bat Beauty Contest, an annual contest since 2019, aims to raise awareness about the ecological significance of bats. Participants vote for their favorite from photos posted on social media. This year's contest features bats like 'Sir Flaps-A-Lot' and 'Hoary Potter.'

26-10-2024
The Bureau of Land Management is making a splash with its annual Bat Beauty Contest, designed to raise public awareness about the ecological importance of bats. Since 2019, the online competition has engaged the public by posting bat images on social media and inviting votes for the cutest contender.

This year's contest kicked off with a face-off between Sir Flaps-A-Lot, a Townsend's big-eared bat from Utah, and Hoary Potter, a hoary bat from Oregon. Coinciding with Bat Week, the timing emphasizes the need for global educational efforts to celebrate these unique flying mammals.

Photographer Emma Busk highlighted the crucial role bats play in the environment, debunking myths associated with the creatures. The contest, which concludes on Halloween, also supports conservation efforts, spotlighting species at risk due to habitat loss, disease, and pollution.

