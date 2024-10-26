Left Menu

Vijay Urges Safety Ahead of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam Conference

Ahead of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's first state conference, Vijay emphasizes safety to his volunteers. He urges them to prioritize travel safety, avoid causing disturbances, and adhere to traffic rules. The conference is scheduled for October 27, marking an important milestone for Vijay's political journey.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief and Actor Vijay (File Photo/ @actorvijay X). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vijay, now a politician, has issued a crucial advisory to his supporters before the inaugural state conference of his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam. Using his X account on Saturday, Vijay emphasized the importance of safety for attendees.

Addressing his followers, Vijay stated, "Dear comrades, some reminders cannot be overstated. Your safety is paramount to me, particularly regarding travel to the conference. I'd advise against using bicycles for travel to ensure your safety," he mentioned. He further urged them to avoid public disturbances and adhere strictly to traffic guidelines.

The actor turned political leader added, "Your safe arrival is a priority. Join the conference with safety in mind." The Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's first state conference is slated for October 27, reflecting Vijay's foray into politics after announcing his party in February as Tamil Nadu gears up for elections in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

