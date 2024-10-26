Left Menu

Ajay Devgn's long-awaited film 'Naam' will hit theaters on November 22. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Roongta, 'Naam' faced delays due to a producer's death. Devgn and Bazmee have previously collaborated on successful projects. The film, also featuring Bhumika Chawla and Sameera Reddy, will be distributed nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:21 IST
Ajay Devgn's 'Naam' Finally Receives Release Date
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's long-anticipated movie 'Naam' is finally set to premiere in cinemas across the country on November 22, as announced by the makers on Saturday.

Filming for the action-drama began in 2014 but was postponed following the untimely death of one of its producers. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Roongta of Roongta Entertainment and Snigdhaa Movies Pvt. Ltd.

'Naam' signifies the fourth collaboration between Devgn and Bazmee, who have worked together on hits like 'Hulchul', 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha', and 'Deewange'. The film will also see performances from Bhumika Chawla and Sameera Reddy, with nationwide distribution by Pen Marudhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

