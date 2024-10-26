RSS Gears Up for Major Training Camp in Bhopal
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to hold a five-day training camp for its full-time volunteers, known as 'pracharaks', in Bhopal starting October 31. Key leaders, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, will attend. The camp will involve discussions on organizational work across various sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is preparing for a significant five-day training camp in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, commencing October 31, according to a press release on Saturday.
With high-profile attendees like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, the camp will serve as a platform for pracharaks to engage in discussions focused on the organization's contributions across multiple sectors.
This upcoming event is part of the Sangh's routine to hold such training every four to five years, drawing 554 pracharaks from 31 RSS affiliates nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhopal Drug Bust: Fugitive's Drastic Escape Attempt
New Horizons in Rewa: Inauguration of Madhya Pradesh's Latest Airport
Madhya Pradesh Seeks Government Help to Repatriate Student's Body from Russia
Unity Through Rituals: Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Vijayadashami with Shastra Puja
Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Vijayadashami with Reverence and Tributes