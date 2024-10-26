Left Menu

RSS Gears Up for Major Training Camp in Bhopal

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to hold a five-day training camp for its full-time volunteers, known as 'pracharaks', in Bhopal starting October 31. Key leaders, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, will attend. The camp will involve discussions on organizational work across various sectors.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is preparing for a significant five-day training camp in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, commencing October 31, according to a press release on Saturday.

With high-profile attendees like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, the camp will serve as a platform for pracharaks to engage in discussions focused on the organization's contributions across multiple sectors.

This upcoming event is part of the Sangh's routine to hold such training every four to five years, drawing 554 pracharaks from 31 RSS affiliates nationwide.

