RSS Gears Up for Major Training Camp in Bhopal

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is preparing for a significant five-day training camp in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, commencing October 31, according to a press release on Saturday.

With high-profile attendees like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, the camp will serve as a platform for pracharaks to engage in discussions focused on the organization's contributions across multiple sectors.

This upcoming event is part of the Sangh's routine to hold such training every four to five years, drawing 554 pracharaks from 31 RSS affiliates nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)