Kerala Police Investigates Alleged Disruption of Thrissur Pooram Festival

The Kerala Police have initiated a case concerning the alleged disruption of the renowned Thrissur Pooram festival, which occurred in April this year.

Officials report that the Thrissur East police acted on a filing provided by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) directed by ADGP (crime branch) H Venkatesh.

The investigation, sparked by charges such as conspiracy and deliberate acts intending to inflame religious sentiments, has stirred political controversy, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denying any disruption occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)