Kerala Police Investigates Alleged Disruption of Thrissur Pooram Festival

The Kerala Police have registered a case concerning the alleged disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival. The investigation, led by the SIT, comes after a report by ADGP H Venkatesh highlighted charges of conspiracy and promoting enmity. The situation has sparked a political debate in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 28-10-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 08:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Police have initiated a case concerning the alleged disruption of the renowned Thrissur Pooram festival, which occurred in April this year.

Officials report that the Thrissur East police acted on a filing provided by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) directed by ADGP (crime branch) H Venkatesh.

The investigation, sparked by charges such as conspiracy and deliberate acts intending to inflame religious sentiments, has stirred political controversy, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denying any disruption occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

