Kerala Police Investigates Alleged Disruption of Thrissur Pooram Festival

The Kerala Police have initiated a case concerning the alleged disruption of the renowned Thrissur Pooram festival, which occurred in April this year.
Officials report that the Thrissur East police acted on a filing provided by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) directed by ADGP (crime branch) H Venkatesh.
The investigation, sparked by charges such as conspiracy and deliberate acts intending to inflame religious sentiments, has stirred political controversy, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denying any disruption occurred.
