Cinematic Majesty: Rajasthan and DPIFF's Elevated Collaboration

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) has announced the renewal of its partnership with Rajasthan Tourism for the 2025 awards ceremony. This collaboration, set for February 20 in Mumbai, underscores a mutual commitment to promoting India's cultural and cinematic legacy.

Rajasthan, known for its historic forts and festivals, has long inspired Indian cinema. This partnership highlights Rajasthan's vital role in storytelling, aiming to enhance its global cultural presence. Anil Mishra of DPIFF praised the ongoing collaboration as a means to showcase the state's rich heritage and cinematic appeal.

The association between DPIFF and Rajasthan Tourism focuses on cultural tourism and cinema. The festival also emphasizes sustainability and supports initiatives like the Vocal for Local campaign, enhancing India's tourism through film. "A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema" will be the theme, celebrating Indian cinema's international impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)