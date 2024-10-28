Left Menu

Phoenix Marketcity Pune Illuminates Diwali with 'Saga of Ancient Feathers'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:21 IST
Phoenix Marketcity in Pune has marked the start of its Diwali festivities with the grand unveiling of the 'Saga of Ancient Feathers', a captivating blend of tradition, literature, and modern artistic expression. This unique celebration combines cultural heritage with contemporary art, transforming the mall into a vibrant hub for visitors.

The centerpiece of the celebration is 'The Timeless Quill', a towering 35-foot sculpture featuring vintage quills adorned with mirror mosaics. The luminous installation symbolizes creativity and the power of words, captivating guests with its ethereal glow and Diwali-inspired design. Feathered Radiance, a stunning 100-foot archway with dynamic LED lights, greets visitors at the entrance, setting a magical tone for their shopping experience.

Popular celebrities like Mrunal Kulkarni attended the event, adding star power and drawing a diverse crowd. The event also announced the Phoenix Festival, offering visitors the chance to win prizes worth up to ₹5 million. This celebration not only highlights traditional artistry but also creates a vibrant atmosphere for shoppers.

