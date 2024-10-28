Phoenix Marketcity Pune Illuminates Diwali with 'Saga of Ancient Feathers'
Phoenix Marketcity Pune celebrates Diwali with 'Saga of Ancient Feathers,' blending tradition and modern aesthetics through stunning installations like 'The Timeless Quill' and 'Feathered Radiance.' The event features celebrities and offers shoppers a chance to win grand rewards, enhancing the festive atmosphere.
- Country:
- India
Phoenix Marketcity in Pune has marked the start of its Diwali festivities with the grand unveiling of the 'Saga of Ancient Feathers', a captivating blend of tradition, literature, and modern artistic expression. This unique celebration combines cultural heritage with contemporary art, transforming the mall into a vibrant hub for visitors.
The centerpiece of the celebration is 'The Timeless Quill', a towering 35-foot sculpture featuring vintage quills adorned with mirror mosaics. The luminous installation symbolizes creativity and the power of words, captivating guests with its ethereal glow and Diwali-inspired design. Feathered Radiance, a stunning 100-foot archway with dynamic LED lights, greets visitors at the entrance, setting a magical tone for their shopping experience.
Popular celebrities like Mrunal Kulkarni attended the event, adding star power and drawing a diverse crowd. The event also announced the Phoenix Festival, offering visitors the chance to win prizes worth up to ₹5 million. This celebration not only highlights traditional artistry but also creates a vibrant atmosphere for shoppers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Vijayadasami: A Celebration of Learning and Tradition
Revitalization of Tradition: AVP Nayar Samaj Ayurvedic Centre Reopens in Mumbai
Beny Steinmetz's Greek Legal Battle: A Tug-of-War Over Extradition
Eco-friendly Durga Idol Immersions Revolutionize Tradition
Madrid Halts Iconic Sheep Herding Tradition Amid Bluetongue Variant Alert