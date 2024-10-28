Left Menu

Unforgettable Diwali Getaways: Explore 7 Exquisite Destinations

This guide explores seven luxurious travel destinations perfectly suited for a Diwali holiday. From Maldivian beaches to Bhutanese cultural havens, each location offers exclusive experiences in wellness, local cuisine, and outdoor adventures. Ideal for family and friends, these locations promise relaxation, cultural immersion, and mesmerizing landscapes.

Updated: 28-10-2024 17:26 IST
The Diwali long weekend offers the perfect opportunity for an unforgettable getaway with family and friends. Seven stunning destinations stand out for providing a blend of luxury, adventure, and cultural richness. From the idyllic Maldives to vibrant Thailand, these locations promise to rejuvenate your spirit and create cherished memories.

Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives serve as heavenly retreats with wellness programs, exquisite dining, and activities like sessions with Michelin-starred chefs. Meanwhile, Amankora in Bhutan offers unique cultural experiences rooted in ancient rituals, inviting visitors to connect with the country's traditions.

Luxury is redefined at places like Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort and Aman-i-Khas in Ranthambore, India. Visitors can indulge in spa treatments, culinary classes, and wildlife safaris. Each of these exceptional properties, including those in Dubai, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia, ensures a memorable Diwali through their bespoke offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

