Bikaner's Diwali Harmony: Urdu Ramayan Bridges Cultures

In a compelling display of cultural unity, Muslim poets in Bikaner recite an Urdu version of the Ramayana, setting the stage for a harmonious Diwali. The event, known as 'Urdu Ramayan Vaachan,' has been a local tradition for 12 years, promoting goodwill among communities.

Composed 89 years ago by Maulvi Badshah Hussain Rana Lakhnavi, the poetic piece won a gold medal at a Banaras Hindu University contest, catching the attention of Bikaner's erstwhile ruler, Maharaja Ganga Singh. It describes pivotal scenes from the Ramayana, capturing the audience's admiration.

This year's recitation saw Hindus and Muslims come together, echoing the event's core message of harmony amid growing communal tensions. Organizers hope to expand this initiative to the national level, bringing its message of unity to a broader audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)